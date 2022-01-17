Notification Settings

Delays for drivers near Merry Hill as work starts on Metro extension

By Nathan RoweBrierley HillPublished:

Drivers have been left facing delays due to roadworks as part of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension.

A diversion is in place as roadworks start on the Embankment leading into the Merry Hill shopping centre

The Embankment, which runs right next to Merry Hill and Odeon cinema, is closed for key works and won't reopen until mid February.

Visitors to Merry Hill, who would normally head north along the embankment, are now forced to follow a diversion along The Boulevard towards the A4036.

At the crossroads with the dual carriageway, the diversion now requires drivers to turn left to head up Merry Hill (A4036), which becomes Pedmore Road.

The diversion will be in place until February 18

When arriving at the next junction, drivers then must then take another left into Level Street to reach the roundabout which connects to The Embankment.

Motorists heading south must use the same roads, but in the opposite direction.

Anyone travelling to the area during the first half of 2022 has been advised to check @WMroads on Twitter for travel updates while work is carried out.

The closure is to allow for upgrades to utility services ahead of the main construction commencing in spring.

It is hoped work along The Embankment will be completed ready for the February half-term period in order to benefit the retail and hospitality offerings within the area.

Councillor Simon Phipps, Dudley Council cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The benefits to the borough and indeed the region of the Metro link will be wide-reaching, increasing public transport provisions for students, residents, commuters and those visiting our borough, helping them to move freely across the West Midlands and make the most of all the opportunities our region has to offer."

The new line will provide reductions to journey times between the centres of the region and act as step-free access to popular local attractions including Dudley Zoo and Castle, the Black Country Living Museum and Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust.

