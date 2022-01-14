Notification Settings

New jobs on the way as Lidl store set to open

By James VukmirovicBrierley HillPublished:

A new branch of Lidl is set to open at the Black Country's largest shopping centre.

The new Lidl store will open up at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre on January 20
Bosses have confirmed that the new branch on the Merry Hill Retail Park in Brierley Hill will open for the first time on Thursday, January 20.

The branch is part of the company’s ongoing £1.3 billion expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022 and will create around 40 new jobs for the local community.

The new supermarket will feature a 1,309 square metre sales area along with facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, 163 car parking spaces and ample parking for bicycles.

The store opening times will be between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday and to mark the opening, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Iain Ross, said: "It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome local residents into our highly anticipated store in Brierley Hill.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents.

"We would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store.

"We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.

"As per the latest government guidance, anyone entering a Lidl store must wear a face covering, unless exempt.

"Lidl continues to operate a range of social distancing measures to help maintain a safe environment for both colleagues and customers."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

