New jobs on the way as Lidl store set to open

The new Lidl store will open up at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre on January 20

Bosses have confirmed that the new branch on the Merry Hill Retail Park in Brierley Hill will open for the first time on Thursday, January 20.

The branch is part of the company’s ongoing £1.3 billion expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022 and will create around 40 new jobs for the local community.

The new supermarket will feature a 1,309 square metre sales area along with facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, 163 car parking spaces and ample parking for bicycles.

The store opening times will be between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday and to mark the opening, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Iain Ross, said: "It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome local residents into our highly anticipated store in Brierley Hill.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents.

"We would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store.

"We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.

"As per the latest government guidance, anyone entering a Lidl store must wear a face covering, unless exempt.