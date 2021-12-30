Merry Hill access road to be closed for more than a month for Dudley tram extension

The Embankment, Dudley. Photo: Google

The Embankment in Brierley Hill, Dudley, will closed for five weeks to allow for tram extension work from January 17.

Drivers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys in the area.

A signed diversion will be in place for those accessing Merry Hill shopping centre.

A spokesman for Transport for West Midlands said: "The Midland Metro Alliance (MMA), working on behalf of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), will be carrying out the essential activity from 17 January 2022.

"There will be a full closure on The Embankment from 17 January 2022 for 5 weeks.

"Once the first phase of works are complete further utility upgrades and diversions will continue throughout the winter and early spring 2022 with localised restrictions in place."

The work is part of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension which will see a new transport hub, redevelopment of the Portersfield area of Dudley town centre and road improvements.

It is hoped the line will provide reductions to journey times between the centres of the region and act as step-free access to popular local attractions including Dudley Zoo and Castle, the Black Country Living Museum and Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust.