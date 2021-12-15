Delight as funding leaves Brierley Hill set for a fresh look

Brierley Hill High Street

The funding - from the Future High Streets Fund - will be used to revamp the town and link it up with the planned West Midlands Metro terminus.

The route – which connects the town to Wednesbury via Dudley and Tipton – is expected to open up to passengers in 2024, transport chiefs say.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "This is an exciting time for Brierley Hill and the local community is really coming together to make fantastic things happen, such as the incredible In Bloom award-winning.

"Working together with the community, we have secured significant funding for the town and physical improvements are already visible in the centre.

"2022 will be an even busier year with construction works also due to begin for the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension, which could cause some disruption, so we would urge people to plan ahead before they travel."

The money will also be used to refurbish the library and reopen the public toilets, with work to improve the high street already starting up – including 'redundant furniture' being removed from the high street along with railings.

A first phase of highway works will also begin in January, which will include improvements to the traffic signal junctions on Venture Way and Mill Street, and will last for around three months. The second phase will continue for a further three-month period. Works will seek to improve air quality and reduce energy consumption and congestion.

The town is also benefiting from £2.2m of funding via the High Streets Heritage Action Zone, which has so far seen improvements made to the War Memorial on Church Street, with further plans including a series of building projects and public realm improvements.

Tim Sunter, Brierley Hill Community Forum chairman, said: "Residents and businesses are forging links and working together to drive progress forward in our town centre.

"We have already seen the wonderful improvements which are taking place at the war memorial. Now, the unsightly barrier rails have been removed at Five Ways, heralding the next steps to improve the environment in the town.