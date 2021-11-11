Kittens found dumped behind supermarket bins

The three kittens had been left in a cage behind some bins.

The charity has condemned as "callous" whoever was responsible for leaving them at the back of the Asda supermarket in Brierley Hill.

The kittens - aged about ten weeks old - were discovered near the Pearson Street store by a member of the public on Monday morning.

They were collected by RSPCA inspector Claire Daley and are now being cared for at the charity’s animal centre in Birmingham.

“Apart from needing treatment for fleas, they don’t have any other health issues, and will no doubt recover well from their ordeal with a little TLC,” said Claire.

“It was extremely callous to dump them when there are many organisations who can offer support with rehoming, and we would like to hear from anyone who knows anything about this incident or who the kittens belonged to.

"Incidents like this highlight, yet again, the importance of getting kittens and female cats neutered.”

The inspectorate appeal line is 0300 123 8018.

Last year the RSPCA rehomed 17,868 cats, which is 53 a day or two every hour, including 915 in the West Midlands.

The charity says its centres and branches are caring for more felines than any pet, with nearly 3,000 coming into its care during the first eight months of this year.

Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animals team, said: “We’re seeing lots of cats coming into our care at the moment.

"This could be due to the end of the kitten season when most cats are born, or more worryingly, it could be as a result of people buying cats on impulse earlier in the year who are now struggling to cope with them.

“There’s been a huge surge in pet ownership during the past year or so and whilst it’s positive that so many people want to take on a pet, we are keen to highlight the importance of doing your research to ensure you’ve got the time, patience and money to care for that animal for the rest of its life.”