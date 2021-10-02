Injured passenger cut free after crash near Merry Hill

Traffic was backed up as emergency crews worked at the scene. Photo: Christopher Enright

Paramedics, police officers and firefighters were sent to the crash on Pedmore Road in Brierley Hill at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

They found two cars, with one having gone into the back of the other near the junction with The Gateway, around half a mile away from the Merry Hill Shopping Centre.

Firefighters from Brierley Hill cut free a 33-year-old passenger from one of the cars, who was then treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for further treatment.

The extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The southbound side of Pedmore Road was shut for around two hours as the incident was dealt with, blocking the route for drivers heading towards Merry Hill and Quarry Bank.

However there were delays in both directions. Christopher Enright was in one of the cars heading out of Merry Hill and said he had been held up for around 30 minutes.

He said: "There were a lot of police and ambulances here, plus a fire engine, and it looked like two cars had crashing into each other on the road leading into Merry Hill.

"The road that side was closed and it was slow on our side, although I don't know if that's because of traffic calming or people stopping to look."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving two motor vehicles on Pedmore Road in Dudley.

"A 33-year-old passenger was cut out of one of the vehicles by fire crews and was taken to land ambulance to Russells Hall Hospital for a check up."