Future of Brierley Hill hailed as 'very positive' by council leader

Councillor Patrick Harley with Mark Robinson, founder of Ellandi during the tour of Brierley Hill

Councillor Patrick Harley said the future looks "very positive" for the town following talks with Ellandi on a walkabout of the area.

The Dudley Council leader met with the business leaders alongside regeneration officers from the authority and community leaders.

Councillor Harley said: "We are delighted to welcome Ellandi to the borough, one of many good new stories that signal a bright new future for Brierley Hill.

"Like many retail sites, Merry Hill has been hit hard by the pandemic, but we will do all we can as a local authority to support [them].

"Add to that the millions of pounds pouring in as part of the Future High Streets Fund and the future looks very positive for Brierley Hill."

The top politician got to speak to bosses about their plans for the leisure and retail complex, pledged support from the council, and looked at potential links from the High Street to Merry Hill – following plans by Ellandi for £50 million to be spent on the shopping centre.

Councillor Harley also highlighted the £10m Future High Streets grants from the Government as a catalyst for regeneration in the town, which was announced earlier this year.

The leader was joined by officers from the council along with business bosses and community leaders in Brierley Hill to talk about plans for the area and how they could work together to improve things.

Mark Robinson, founder of Ellandi and chairman of the government’s High Street taskforce, added: "There are a lot of exciting opportunities in Brierley Hill and I am really encouraged by the vision and the enthusiasm of the council and the community.

"We have to look at every opportunity we can to work together and bring about improvements to the whole of Brierley Hill."

Key to the transformation will be works to the High Street to improve connectivity and integration with the new Metro terminus linking Brierley Hill to Wednesbury, say council chiefs.