Black Country man's sponsored skydive and weight loss for brother-in-law

Ryan and his partner Shanice

Ryan Massey, from Brierley Hill, is aiming to lose three stone in order to do the Yorkshire Day Skydive in August for his brother-in-law James.

It will see him jump from an aircraft flying 10,000 feet in the air – free-falling at more than 120mph – during the challenge at Bridlighton Airfield.

The event has been organised by Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity, with the Black Country fundraiser needing to raise £400 in order to take part.

Mr Massey said: "I am doing a sponsored weight loss for my partner Sharlin's brother James. After years of attempting to track down his family, my brother-in-law James learnt he had several sisters and a brother.

James -- Ryan's brother-in-law.

"This was amazing news to round-up 2020, considering that towards the end of the year, James was diagnosed with a Glioma, a form of brain tumour. This devastated the whole family and it scared everyone that we could lose him so quickly.

"On January 15 [this year], James had an operation which removed more than 95 per cent of the tumour. The reason your donations for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity are so important is to fund research in case James’ brain tumour reoccurs and for anyone else that may be going through the same."

Ryan and his son

The charity offers people a range of support – including helping out patients and their carers financially – as well as ensuring they have the equipment they need.

Jen Aspinall, community fundraiser at Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity, said: "Ryan has been so brave, firstly by putting himself forward to lose three stone, which is a challenge in itself, but secondly with the aim of jumping out of a plane to raise vital funds needed to support families like his. We are asking you to support him, so he can hit the £400 target needed to take part in the skydive, as it’s something Ryan said that he would not want to miss out on."