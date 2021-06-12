Spruced up Brierley Hill town centre made to look blooming great

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, with the unique planters helping Brierley Hill bloom

Horticultural students from Dudley College joined pupils from Brierley Hill Primary School for the event.

It saw Brierley Hill Community Forum, Cluster Connect, Brierley Hill Market and Top Church Training also turn out.

They all came together as part of the Brierley Hill in Bloom project with the aim of helping to improve the area.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "After a really difficult 12 months for residents and businesses, it’s fantastic to see Brierley Hill lively with activity again.

"People from all across the community have come together to organise this event, which shows there’s real pride in the local area."

Councillor Anne Millward, Mayor of Dudley, with members of the community at the Brierley Hill in Bloom event

Brierley Hill in Bloom is sponsored by Dudley College, with the plants being maintained throughout the summer by volunteers from Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company, St Michael’s Bell Ringers, Brierley Hill Civic Hall, Dudley Council for Voluntary Service and Brierley Hill Market.

Claire Millard, assistant principal at Dudley College, said: "Being part of the Brierley Hill in Bloom project is a fantastic opportunity for students from our Aspire programmes to gain essential experience in developing employability skills in the horticulture sector. The learners really enjoy the sense of pride that seeing their work appreciated by the public gives them."

Water containers have been paid for by the Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), with Pentax Development providing the storage and water for the containers.

Shane Birch-Bastock, Brierley Hill in Bloom organiser and member of the Brierley Hill Community Forum, said: "It was very rewarding to see lots of people out enjoying the activities, and we hope to plan many more events throughout the year with support from our partners and volunteers."