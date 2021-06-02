Man charged after police officer 'attacked by knifeman' in Black Country

The blade recovered. Photo: Force Response - @ResponseWMP

The man tried to escape after being pulled over in Brierley Hill, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were originally called to reports of a car behaving suspiciously in the area.

When they flagged the car down the driver is alleged to have attacked an officer.

A man was then arrested and later charged with assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a bladed article, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, and driving without a licence or insurance.

The Force Response unit said on Twitter: "C team and A team Brierley Hill have responded to a report of suspicious behaviour by a resident's car. On arrival a suspect attempted to escape assaulting officers in the process.

"He is now under arrest on suspicion of assault PC, drink driving and possession of this knife."

They later added: "Top work by detectives at Brierley Hill, means this offender has now been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving without a licence or insurance, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a bladed article."