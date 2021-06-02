Man charged after police officer 'attacked by knifeman' in Black Country

The man tried to escape after being pulled over in Brierley Hill, West Midlands Police said.
Officers were originally called to reports of a car behaving suspiciously in the area.
When they flagged the car down the driver is alleged to have attacked an officer.
A man was then arrested and later charged with assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a bladed article, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, and driving without a licence or insurance.
The Force Response unit said on Twitter: "C team and A team Brierley Hill have responded to a report of suspicious behaviour by a resident's car. On arrival a suspect attempted to escape assaulting officers in the process.
"He is now under arrest on suspicion of assault PC, drink driving and possession of this knife."
West Midlands Police has been approached for further details.