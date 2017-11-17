Brierley Hill war hero grave to be the last restored for time being

Colour Sergeant Anthony Booth's grave at St Michael’s Church, in Brierley Hill, was initially thought to have been attacked by vandals in August this year.

More than £3,000 was raised in just a few days to help fund the restoration of it after an appeal was launched by the trust, which relies solely on donations.

However, it was revealed shortly after that the grave had been reportedly damaged by a Dudley Council maintenance team lawnmower.

The damage was discovered by Zulu War historian Jonathan Graham, who had visited the grave to take photographs, and reported it to the VC Trust.

But now trust bosses state it will be their last restoration project for the time being due to 'lack of financial support'.

It comes as permission was granted by the Diocese of Worcester for work to be carried out after the grave was reportedly damaged by a Dudley Council maintenance team in August.

Gary Stapleton, trust chief executive, said: "We will be suspending any further work for the time being - the funds are just not there.

"We run the museum to raise the funds and despite operating in profit it is just not enough to start planning large restoration projects.

"It is annoying that rewards were put forward but then not put into the project, the crowdfunding page was a great effort but it seems the majority of that came about from the belief that it may have been criminal damage.

"This will be the last project for the time being as until we have some government funding or a kind benefactor come along.

"It is a shame that there will be graves out there that will disappear or be forgotten if we can't be there to bring them back to life."

He continued: "Thank God for the people of Dudley. If everyone had responded that way then we would not be struggling. It's great that there are people still out there who are passionate about the work we do.

"If we have any surplus money left after the restoration of Sergeant Booth's grave then we will also hold a dedication ceremony."

Work is hoped to get underway on Sgt Booth's grave before Christmas.

Hailing from Brierley Hill, he was famous for covering the retreat of his regiment for three miles as they came under attack from up to 5,000 Zulu warriors in 1879.

The Victoria Cross Trust, through generous donations, work to ensure the memory and graves of those and make sure they are remembered and maintained to the best of their ability.