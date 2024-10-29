Songsters to feature in night of remembrance and performances in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following the success of their autumn concert with international star Carly Paoli, the Gentlemen Songsters Male Voice Choir will feature in the major "Dudley Remembers" tribute concert on Thursday, November 7.

The event at Dudley College of Technology starts at 7.30pm with a short service of Remembrance featuring Rev. James Treasure from Top Church, along with a poppy-drop ceremony.

The second part of the event is a concert with the Songsters, joined by Sovereign Brass and other performers.

The "Dudley Remembers" title also reflects the group of dedicated volunteers who rescued the concert several years ago when it was destined to fold.

The group includes two former Dudley Mayors, Songsters, ex-service and college personnel and is chaired by ex-serviceman and Gentlemen Songster Ian Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings said: "We are indebted to Dudley College for their dedicated support in hosting this event.

Kevin Gray, Ian Rawlings, Steve Waltho, Alan Graham and Roy Whitehead look forward to the Gentlemen Songsters Dudley Remembers event at Dudley College of Technology

"The event is both moving and a patriotic tribute.

"This year we will be graced with the presence of the Mayor of Dudley Councillor Hilary Bills, Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands Richard Boot OBE and the council's Armed Forces Champions.

"Dudley's Poppy Appeal organiser Rose Cook-Monk who is also a member of the Dudley Remembers organising group will also attend.

"I'd also like to pay my own personal tribute to our dedicated group of volunteers without which there would be no event.

"Tickets are selling fast and proceeds will go to the British Legions Poppy Appeal."

Tickets are available for £5 each and can be purchased from the Gentlemen Songsters website or by contacting Songster and former Dudley Mayor Steve Waltho at stevewaltho@hotmail.co.uk.