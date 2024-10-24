New Dudley MP joins call for U-turn on parking charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sonia Kumar, the new Labour MP for Dudley, has raised concerns in parliament about the impact of the charges on businesses in the town.

More than 6,000 people have signed a petition calling for the charges to be reversed since they were imposed at the start of the month.

Council-run car parks across the borough previously offered up to two hours' free parking.

Mrs Kumar said: "It’s not right that local residents have to pay increased prices and are asked to plug the hole in council finances.

"I don’t believe this will cover the costs for what Dudley Council needs and the social value is vitally important.

"These car parking hikes will reduce footfall into our high street and create a barrier for students using the college and users of the leisure centre."

Sonia Kumar, new MP for Dudley

Mrs Kumar, who has been elected to the business and trade committee, asked a meeting: "How do we support town centres and properly consider the negative impact on economic activity and community well-being" caused by parking charges?

"Small and medium businesses are the backbone of the local economy, and it was highlighted that the high streets that house our economic drivers need support," she said.

"Dudley town centre needs higher footfall, and less empty shops."

She said with the growth of online shopping, 'extortionate' rents for vacant shops, and reduced disposable income due to the cost-of-living crisis, the new charges could not have come at a worse time.

Mrs Kumar urged people to contact her with their views using the online form forms.gle/wntUC25k7YorgQ8X8