Special themed glasses available to buy at pubs across Black Country for Poppy Appeal

Marston's have partnered with the Royal British Legion to create the new glasses, with more than 1,000 pubs across the country set to serve drinks in the limited-edition commemorative glasses, including 292 in the West Midlands.

Starting on October 26, pint and half-pint glasses will be available to purchase from Marston’s pubs, with pint glasses costing £2.50 and half pint glasses £2, with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Royal British Legion.

Glasses will be available to purchase empty, as well as with drinks to be enjoyed in pubs, before taking them home.

The poppy glasses are part of Marston’s month to remember, with pubs running awareness and fundraising events up and down the country, including everything from community breakfasts, to live music, to remember veterans past and present.

Marston's pubs such as the Hollybush will be taking part

Traditional, pin-on poppies will also be available to purchase.

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with more than 180,000 members and since 1921, the charity has been dedicated to supporting serving and ex-serving veterans, as well as the wider Armed Forces community including dependants and carers.

Each year, the Poppy Appeal is launched to raise funds for The Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Sunday, with donations being used to provide vital support to the community.

The limited edition pint and half-pint glasses will be available to purchase from Marston’s pubs across the region

Marston’s said it is dedicated to supporting the veteran community, and in February 2024 re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant, symbolising a continued commitment to supporting veterans and their families through employment opportunities.

Several Marston’s pubs are currently being ran or staffed by ex-serving veterans.

Jared Sedgwick, director of operations from Marston’s, said: “Brits have been known to take glasses home with them from the pub, but this time we’re encouraging it.

The Red Lion in Gornal will have glasses for sale. Photo: Google Street Map

"We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marson’s community.

"We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember, and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”

Ben France, head of corporate partnerships from The Royal British Legion, said "We're thrilled to be partnering with Marstons to support Poppy Appeal this year and beyond.

The Horse & Jockey in West Bromwich will have glasses for sale. Photo: Google Street Map

"The fundraising taking place across their network of pubs will help transform the lives of those in need across our Armed Forces community"

A full list of participating pubs can be found on the Marston's Month to Remember website.