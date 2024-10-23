Angry scenes over parking issue as protestors storm out of Dudley Council debate

The group, which is campaigning against the introduction of parking charges in the borough, packed the public gallery to hear a debate on the issue.

Protestors gather outside Dudley Council House to get their message across on parking charges and leisure centres. Picture: LDRS/Martyn Smith

The debate had been forced by the submission of a petition calling for a rethink on the charges which campaigners say will damage town centre business.

Former Dudley councillor Shaz Saleem told councillors: “We initially presented this petition in September, over 6,000 residents had signed it, that number stands at 11,739 and hundreds of businesses have also written asking the council to amend their decision.

“We voted for you to be our eyes and ears, to be our voice in this chamber and to act in a way that will be positive for us all.

“You have failed us, where was the consultation before such a decision was made?

“In August, when you rushed this through, only two councillors spoke up for the people of our communities – just two out of 72.”

Parking charges protestor Phil Rose speaking at the protest outside Dudley Council House. Picture: LDRS/Martyn Smith

Protesters had gathered on the steps of the Dudley Council House ahead of the meeting on October 21 to campaign against new parking charges and the possible outsourcing or closure of borough leisure centres.

In the council chamber, anti-parking charge campaigners applauded Mr Saleem at the end of his speech, prompting a warning from the chairman of the meeting, Mayor Cllr Hilary Bills, that the public was there to observe but not participate.

Dudley’s cabinet member for highways, Cllr Damian Corfield accused Mr Saleem of being in favour of introducing parking charges when he was a cabinet member.

Further interruptions from the public led to a threat from the mayor to suspend the meeting and have them removed.

Conservative Councillor Bex Collins said the introduction of parking charges was not an action taken lightly and failure to take action would risk the council being placed under the control of commissioners which would “severely compromise our ability to govern efficiently and respond to the needs of our residents”.

The packed public gallery ahead of the debate on parking charges forces by campaigners. Picture: LDRS/Martyn Smith

Councillor Collins added: “It is clear there is a yearning for alternatives to what has been agreed; however, the reality of our financial situation dictates such action is not remotely possible at this time.”

Labour’s Councillor Cathy Bayton said she was speaking on behalf of traders and read a statement from businesses in Dudley town centre.

The statement said: “We were never consulted before this was passed, my takings are down by a third, we have never seen such disappointment and disgruntlement from our customers.”

Councillor Bayton went on to call for a move away from private vehicles in town centres for the benefit of the environment but only when public transport links were completed.

The debate continued but tempers flared when council leader, Cllr Patrick Harley, addressed the meeting and blamed the costs of social care for financial problems at the council.

Parking-Protest.mov

Further heckling resulted in the mayor asking for a member of the public to be removed from the gallery at which point the protestors marched out making claims that shouting was the only way their voices would be heard.

The debate closed after 30 minutes with the mayor concluding the petition has been referred to the council’s director for the environment.