Plans for Dudley EV station thrown out

The application was for a site containing 12 EV charging bays and a 'coffee pod' on Farthings Lane in Netherton close to Thornleigh Trading Estate.

Despite the location in an industrial area, the site had a tree preservation order in place and planners ruled the proposal failed to protect ‘green infrastructure’.

A report for planners by council officers said: “The proposed development would result in the loss of protected trees that would have an adverse impact on the visual amenity within the street.

The Farthing Lane site where planners have rejected a new EV station

“The development would also result in an unacceptable loss of ecology that form part of the established Green Network.”

Planners also concluded the site falls within a high risk area for former coal mining hazards and the application did not provide enough information on how risks would be mitigated.