Permission granted for four-bedroom house in multiple occupation in Dudley

The semi-detached property is on Tansey Green Road in Pensnett, and has been extended to create roofspace accommodation.

Planners concluded the property exceeded minimum space regulations and provided enough parking space and there would be no adverse impact on highway safety.

Objectors also raised concerns about a possible rise in crime related to the HMO. In its response to the application West Midlands Police said: “West Midlands Police cannot comment on this application as there is no security plan apart from mentioning CCTV.

The house will be on Tansey Green Road in Pensnett. Photo: Google Street Map

“This a pretty crime free area and lack of security plans could potentially mean an increase in crime, there is no mention of the following, external security lighting, access control, boundary treatment.”

In their report for planners, council officers said: “Whilst the police’s concerns are acknowledged, the local planning authority cannot make any assumptions as to the character or quality of future occupiers and concerns regarding this would not be appropriate or sufficient reason to warrant refusal of the application in this instance.”