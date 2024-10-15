Diocese of Worcester praised for work to ensure wellbeing of people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The independent audit of safeguarding practices in the Diocese of Worcester and Worcester Cathedral highlighted good practice and commended the solid foundation for a safeguarding culture that prioritises the well-being of individuals and fosters a safer environment for everyone in the diocese.

The audit was carried out by the INEQE Safeguarding Group, who have been commissioned by the Archbishop’s Council, to conduct an intensive and comprehensive review of safeguarding at each diocese and cathedral in the Church of England.

They visited Worcester in July and highlighted examples of good practice throughout their report, with particular note made of the trauma informed support offered to victims and survivors.

The INEQE report commented on the way the Diocese seeks out opportunities to listen to their workforce and volunteers and collaborates well with internal and external stakeholders.

It also highlighted the Cathedral’s ‘dedication to safeguarding, with notable strengths in policy development, risk management, and partnerships with external organisations.’

The report made a number of recommendations to ensure that safeguarding practice in both the Diocese and Cathedral continues to move forward.

The Acting Bishop of Worcester, Bishop Martin Gorick, said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to feed into the audit process.

"We are delighted that the excellent work of our diocesan safeguarding team, our dedicated Parish Safeguarding Officers and others in our parishes, as well as our Independent Advisory Panel has been recognised through this report.

"Safeguarding should be at the heart of everything we do, and we will be using INEQE’s recommendations to continue to take forward our safeguarding journey, including further strengthening capacity in our safeguarding team.”

Dean of Worcester, Stephen Edwards said: “INEQE conducted a robust audit which explored all areas of our safeguarding processes.

"We are pleased that the auditors recognised those things we are doing well and our commitment to continue to build on these to ensure that Worcester Cathedral is a safe place for all.”

The diocesan and cathedral’s safeguarding panels will now be looking at the INEQE recommendations and putting together a plan to integrate them into current practice.

A key recommendation was the importance of increasing professional safeguarding capacity.

The Cathedral has already appointed a new Safeguarding Officer, and the diocesan team will be strengthened to consist of a Director of Safeguarding and two full time equivalent Assistant Diocesan Safeguarding Advisers, one of whom will lead on safeguarding training.

There is also a commitment to positively exploring a more formal link between the Cathedral and the new safeguarding directorate.

To read the full report, go to cofe-worcester.org.uk/safeguarding-audit-highlights-good-practice.php