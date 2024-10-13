Visitors to new multi million pound Dudley College centre get a pawesome experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Megan McCubbin opened Dudley College of Technology's cutting edge Animal Care and Welfare facility at its Broadway Campus on Saturday.

BBC wildlife presenter Megan McCubbin officially opened the new £7 million animal study centre at Dudley College. Here she views one one of the turtles with tutor Georgia Callagan.

The £7.5 million development will provide dedicated space for the college's Animal Science Department as the college continues to expand its offerings in the field.

BBC Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin officially opened the new Â£7 million animal study centre at Dudley College by cutting the ribbon

Megan has presented many nature programmes for BBC including Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch and is part of the team on Animal Park where she is just about to film a Christmas series at Longleat Safari Park

She was shown around the new centre, which houses a range of animals including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, exotic mammals such as chinchillas, reptiles and aquatic wildlife.

BBC Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin officially opens the new £7 million animal study centre at Dudley College and took part in a question and answer session with visitors.

It will provide the college with the ability to run a number of new programmes, giving learners more ways than ever to progress in their chosen profession around animals and animal welfare and also host new short courses allowing pet owners to learn more about how to best care for their animals.

BBC wildlife presenter Megan McCubbin with Dudley College staff members Georgia Callagan and Jemma Gittins...

Megan, who has made many trips abroad with her work, did an interview and took questions on her life and career. It saw her ditch ambitions in drama to study zoology at the University of Liverpool before 'falling into' TV.

She also gave advice to youngsters who aspire to work with animals, saying: "I have always loved animals and was fortunate enough to be brought up in a home and environment where there were always a variety of them around whether in the house or the surrounding areas.

Springwatch and Animal Park presenter Megan McCubbin officially opened the new £7 million animal study centre at Dudley College and viewed the many species housed there.

"But when it came to choosing what to do in terms of education I wasn't really sure which path to take and I would say to anyone aspiring to work with animals, in conservation or in zoology try and take a course which excites you which I eventually did and I have never regretted it.

"There are more options, careers and pathways than ever before to working in conservation and animal care, it is amazing for youngsters these days if a bit daunting at times

"And it is fantastic to see this new facility where the next generation of conservationists and animal lovers can learn here before going out into the wider world and potentially changing it."

Phil Steele, the head of Science and Medical Technologies at Dudley College said: "We are very excited about the addition to our animal management and animal science provision.

"We will be able to expand the pathways for full-time school leavers looking to develop careers in animal care, including dog handlers, zoologists and veterinary nurses as well as offering a range of general programmes for animal lovers in the area.

"The new facility will bring together all our specialist areas around animal care and welfare under on roof and will be a superb asset to the college.”