Planning application for new Dudley ice rink 'could be submitted within months'

The ambitious plan for a venue predicted to attract 250,000 visitors a year is seen as vital to regeneration of the town centre.

Dudley’s leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, says a planning application for the complex, which would be located on Flood Street, could be submitted in March 2025.

Councillor Harley said: “The sooner the better, I can’t wait to get cracking, it’s another huge step in Dudley town centre.

“It will bring investment like we have never seen before.

An early artist's impression of the proposed ice rink in Dudley. Picture Dudley MBC

“It is an anchor site and when you have got that sort of footfall a lot of people will want a piece of that cake.”

Dudley saw an increase in tourism in 2023 when the borough attracted 9.7 million visitors, which was up 11 percent on the previous year and generated £440m for the local economy.

Councillor Harley told a meeting of the council’s cabinet in September: “What we need to do as an authority is make sure those people don’t just come for one day but they stay for a series of days.

“We have got a lot to offer if we get the leisure part right.”

The 2,000 seater rink, which could also host large sporting events and concerts, could be developed within a year once planning permission is given.

Planet Ice, the company behind the scheme, already operates 14 sites around the country including rinks in Coventry and Solihull.

Councillor Harley said a similar development by Planet Ice was completed within 40 weeks of ground being broken for construction to begin.

He added: “I would be over the moon if we could replicate that, everybody will have to play their part.”