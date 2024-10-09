TV wildlife presenter will officially open Dudley's £7m Animal Studies Centre

Staff and students will celebrating the grand opening of its the Animal Studies Centre, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing, education and conservation of a wide range of species and the natural world.

TV wildlife expert Megan McCubbin, best known as presenter of Springwatch, will officially host the opening of the centre on Saturday in The Broadway, in Dudley.

The college also holding its opening day on Saturday.

The Animal Studies Centre is designed to foster collaboration between students, employers and charities working to put animal welfare at the heart of what they do.

It will also provide an expanded curriculum offer to allow local people to study new subjects such as dog hydrotherapy and grooming.

At the centre of what’s on offer in the new facility will be an expansion in full-time study programmes that prepare students for careers in zoology, animal management and wildlife conservation.

New T level routes in animal science will allow the college to offer pathways for students wanting to become veterinary nurses and veterinary surgeons.

The new purpose-built Animal Studies Centre at the college is the result of a £7m investment that has allowed a huge expansion in the range of animals on site.

There is an increased numbers of small mammals such as rabbits and hamsters, more reptiles including chameleons and bearded dragons as well as exotics such as chinchillas and sugar gliders, all allowing students to get hands on handling experience.

From next year a canine unit will be launched, combining dog grooming, hydrotherapy and physiotherapy facilities where handlers will use treadmills and “dry handling” techniques to rehabilitate animals with sprains, breaks and joint injuries.

The new resources will allow more adults to gain knowledge and qualifications in animal behaviour, pet sitting, and animal first aid, through short courses awarded by Shropshire based pet education service iPet and delivered by the college.

For younger animal lovers there will summer programmes of offer.

The opening this Saturday will also be an opportunity for staff to thank supporters backing the project such as Dudley Zoo, Lucky Bunny Rescue, Proteus Reptiles and Brookswood Animal Sanctuary who have given their time, expertise donated a small number of animals in need of a home.

It is the latest education project in the borough with work underway at the new £26m health college which is being beilt on the site of the former Dudley Hippodrome in nearby Castle Hill.