Is curry a firm favourite in the Black Country? – I spoke to shoppers in Dudley to find out their thoughts

Curry became a staple of the British diet in the 1960s, with Indian and South Asian restaurants sprouting up around the country, particularly in the West Midlands where one of the largest Sikh populations outside London lives, and has become one of the nation's favourite dishes.

It's a dish full of spice and flavour and is set to be celebrated with National Curry Week, which runs from October 7 to October 13, providing all lovers of Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Balti, Beef Madras and everything else with the chance to enjoy their favourite dish.

It's also a dish which divides opinion as well, with some people not fans of curry at all, either through not enjoying the taste or not being able to handle any type of spice.

National Curry Week will celebrate everything about one of the nation's favourites

One of the towns in the region where people will be able to celebrate the week is in Dudley, with restaurants and takeaways found all over the borough, from Lime Contemporary Indian Cuisine in Sedgley to Le Raj in Gornal and Spicy Tandoori in Dudley town centre.

Among shoppers at Dudley market, the conversation around Curry Week was a mixed one, with some people looking forward to the week and others non-plussed about it or not a fan of curry at all.