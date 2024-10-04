Beauty spot is subject of history talk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wren's Nest National Nature Reserve in Dudley will be the subject of Rob Broadbent's talk to Sedgley History Society on October 10.

His talk, entitled The Jewel in Dudley's Crown, will talk about the geological importance and industrial heritage of the Silurian limestone cliffs which played a crucial role in the Industrial Revolution.

Famed for the 'Dudley Bug' trilobite fossil, Wren's Nest is considered to be one of the most notable geological locations in the British Isles and is visited and studied by geologists from all over the world.

The story goes back 400 million years, when the area was covered by coral reefs and tropical seas providing an environment for the fossils the site is known for today.

More than 700 types of fossil are known to have come from Wren's Nest, 186 of which were first discovered there and 86 are found nowhere else on earth.

The first meeting of the society's new season starts at 7.30pm in St Andrew's Church in Bilston Street, Sedgley.

Admission is free for members and £2 for non-members.