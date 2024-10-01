New discount store brings fresh bargains to Black Country shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new Maxi Deals store opened with vouchers and prize giveaways on September 26, while there was also entertainment for young people.

There was also an opportunity for the team from Black Country Foodbank to do a one-minute trolley dash, with 107 items collected to distribute to people in need across the borough.

The new store is the first in the region from the brand and Maxi Deals director Paul Mathers said he was thrilled to bring competitive prices to the Black Country.

He said: “It’s been a phenomenal opening with the warmest Black Country response.

"We make a point of carrying out price comparisons every single day to ensure we are offering competitive prices.

“We are focusing on bringing the bargains back and passing on much needed savings to the consumer.

“We’re thrilled to have our latest store here at the beautiful Merry Hill centre and providing local jobs.”

To find out more about Maxi Deals, go to maxi-deals.co.uk