Man rushed to hospital in serious condition after suffering 'medical emergency' in Dudley

A West Midlands Ambulance Service crew rushed to the scene of The Broadway and Tower Street in Dudley at around 11.56am on Tuesday to reports of a medical emergency.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene, where they discovered one man who was in a serious condition.

The man received treatment from ambulance staff before being transported to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.56am to a medical emergency at the junction of The Broadway and Tower Street in Dudley.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man in a serious condition. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."