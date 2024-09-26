Stourbridge councillor resigns from Labour over austerity agenda and being bullied by new MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wollaston and Stourbridge Town Councillor Andrew Tromans announced his resignation after a stormy Labour group meeting last night (Wednesday).

Councillor Tromans clashed with fellow ward councillor and now Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles who refused to leave the meeting despite a convention MPs excuse themselves when being discussed.

Posting his decision to become independent on social media, Councillor Tromans said: "It is with sadness that I announce I will now be sitting as an Independent Councillor on Dudley Council.

"This decision has been a long time coming and has been made for a mixture of personal and political reasons.

"Over the course of almost a decade of Labour Party membership, I have met some truly wonderful people and I’m grateful for the support they have shown me. I am sorry to say that I have also experienced bullying and conduct that would not be tolerated in any professional workplace."

He added: "I have watched, with increasing alarm, as the hope and optimism of this year’s General Election result has turned to a bleak vision of continuity austerity with pensioners and the most vulnerable families thrown into the firing line.

"I will continue to serve the people of Wollaston and Stourbridge Town to the best of my ability for as long as it is my honour to represent my hometown."

Councillor Tromans term runs until May 2027 and with the Conservatives and Labour both having 34 councillors on the authority, any change to the numbers of the groups is important. After being elected MP, many expected Miss Eccles to resign her council seat but members were told she would continue serving as a councillor to avoid a by-election.

Councillor Tromans told the Express & Star his decision to leave the party he campaigned with for over a decade was also down to being 'bullied' by the new MP.

He said: "As well as having concerns about the direction of the national party, most recently with the two child benefit cap and Winter Fuel Payments decision, I have experienced bullying within the local party.

"My troubles locally began when I refused to back my erstwhile ward colleague, Cat Eccles, in her bid to become the Labour Party's general election candidate for Stourbridge as I believed the other candidate was better suited to the role."

He added: "I was subsequently bullied and marginalised by Cllr Eccles and raised a formal complaint with the Labour Party about her conduct. I received little support from the party whilst the complaint was active and just before the General Election I was pressured to drop the complaint by senior figures in the party locally. During her election campaign, Cat made it clear that I was not welcome to campaign for Labour in Stourbridge hence I offered my services elsewhere."

He added: "I am looking forward to a fresh start while continuing to stand up for my community."

The Express & Star has approached Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles for a comment.