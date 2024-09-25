Dudley house to be converted to hotel, despite police concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to for an extension and change of use to the house in Priory Road, Dudley, have been approved by the borough council.

But head of planning Carl Mellor imposed a condition that the occupier must comply with a management and operation plan after concerns were expressed by West Midlands Police.

The application was to convert the 1,787 sq ft building, known as Longleat, into a six-bedroom hotel. They include a small extension to the side of property to create office space.

The building is next to Dudley Baptist Church and opposite Dudley College's Advance campus.

Addressing police concerns, planning officer James Mason said: "The building is within a town centre location, and the development would not be likely to have such a negative impact on anti-social behaviour and safety that would warrant a refusal.

"It is considered that the supporting management and operations statement is acceptable and would be conditioned to be operated in accordance with submitted information."

One of the conditions imposed will be that guests will not be permitted to stay in the hotel for more than four weeks at a time.

Mr Mason added: "It is not envisaged that the new use would have an adverse impact upon the amenity of the occupants of the surrounding uses."

The news comes after Dudley's Village Hotel applied to build a 39-bedroom extension to cope with rising demand, as the number of visitors to the area rose by 11.5 per cent to 9.3 million.

A former office building in Stone Street is also set to be converted into a boutique hotel as part of the town's new leisure quarter.