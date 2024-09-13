Grade II listed building in Stourbridge could become flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

If a proposal registered with the authority is accepted the former Citizens Advice Bureau on Market Street would be modified to accommodate three residential units with the demolition of a rear wing and a rear extension.

The building, number 69, and adjoining buildings date back to the late 1700s and the site is located within the Stourbridge conservation area.

The building has undergone many changes over the years and a report accompanying the application from AB Heritage says: “Most of the historic character has been stripped from the building and whilst it holds the most basic indicators of a pre-modern origin (brick basement, chimney breasts, one door architrave) the interior otherwise provides no discernible architectural interest.”

Number 69 Market Street (blue door) is the former CAB offices that could be turned into flats

The report concedes the demolition of the rear wing would result in the loss of the Victorian part of the building but concludes the loss would be less significant than losing the older parts of the building.

The report also concludes alterations to the interior would have no adverse effect on the historical significance of the buildings and any harmful impacts of the proposal would have to be weighed against the benefits of bringing number 69 back into use.

The application, which would see a two-storey extension added to the property, is currently open for comments on Dudley Council’s website.