Car dealer could be ordered to leave site – here's why
A car dealer which opened up in a Black Country car park without planning permission could be told it must vacate the site.
By Mark Andrews
M W Trade Cars of Stourbridge Road, Dudley, has applied for retrospective planning application to continue trading from the parking area between a pizza shop and a row of houses.
An outbuilding on the plot has been converted into a sales office. The scheme will be now be considered by the authority's planning department.