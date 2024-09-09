Busy road in Quarry Bank closed due to 'police incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Express West Midlands said bus services have been diverted due to the incident on A4100 High Street between Park Road and New Street this morning.

Posting on X, it said: "Due to an incident on High Street #QuarryBank.

"X10, 14A and 24 will be diverting in both directions via:

"Coppice Lane, Saltwells Road and Quarry Road.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."