Police offer guidance to parents at start of new school year

With the summer holidays coming to an end, West Midlands Police have been sharing advice from the NSPCC and its own tips as to how children can keep safe walking to and from school.

The force has produced a list of seven tips to help keep children safe, saying that while sending a child back to school was both an exciting and busy time, it was also important to prioritise safety and have a conversation with children about how to protect their valuables and travel safely to and from school.

The first tips is around discussing safe routes and travel plans, with suggestions including planning the route, operating a buddy system, avoiding shortcuts and guidance around public transport.

It said: "Plan the route: Walk or drive the route with your child this weekend before school starts. Point out safe places they can go if they need help.

"Buddy system: Encourage your child to walk to and from school with a friend or a group whenever possible.

"Avoid shortcuts: Teach them to avoid shortcuts through alleys, parks, or isolated areas.

"Public transportation: If they take the bus or train, remind them to stay in well-lit areas and to avoid distractions like using their phone or listening to music with both earbuds in. Do they know a back-up route in case their usual bus or train is cancelled?"

The second tip was around talking to them about what to do in an emergency, thinking about strangers and emergency contacts.

It said: "Stranger danger: Remind your child never to talk to or accept lifts from strangers. Have a code word that only you and they know, which someone can use if you need to send someone else to pick them up.

"Emergency Contacts: Make sure your child knows how to reach you and another trusted adult in case of an emergency."

The guidance has been put together to help families keep children returning to school safe

The third tip is around securing their valuables, with guidance on labelling personal items, limiting valuables and switching on phone locations.

It said: "Label personal items: Clearly label backpacks, lunch boxes, and other items with your child’s name. This can deter thieves and help recover lost items.

"Limit valuables: Encourage your child not to bring valuable items or large amounts of money to school.

"Switch on phone location: For children travelling alone we recommend location sharing with Life360 at life360.com/uk"

The fourth tip is around getting to know their new school, including meeting staff and building a sense of security.

It said: "Meet the staff: Familiarise yourself and your child with their teachers, pastoral team, and school security staff.

"This helps build a sense of community and security. Every secondary school in the West Midlands has an assigned police schools officer."

The fifth tip is about reporting concerns, saying: "If your child mentions anything suspicious or concerning, take it seriously and report it to the school or to us."

The sixth tip is about online safety, with reminders to tell children not to share their school routine and talk to them about cyberbullying.

The guidance looks at all areas of safety

It said: "Using social media mindfully: Remind your child not to share their school routine or location online. Ensure their social media accounts are private and monitored.

"Cyberbullying awareness: Talk to your child about cyberbullying and encourage them to report any online harassment. You can report hate crime at our third party reporting centres here beta.westmidlands.police.uk/ro/report/hate-crime/information/v1/hate-crime/how-to-report-hate-crime"

The seventh and final tip is about communicating regularly and talking to children about their day at school.

It said: "Check-ins: Get a good routine going for checking in after school, whether by a phone call, text, or a quick conversation when they get home.

"Stay open: Keep an open line of communication with your child about their day-to-day experiences, any concerns they may have, and what to do if they feel unsafe."

More information can be found on the NSPCC website about safety and other parental advice: www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/away-from-home/at-school