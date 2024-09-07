Black Country Heroes: Environmental leaders and those deserving special recognition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Black Country Heroes, which is being supported by headline sponsor Dudley Building Society, celebrates the remarkable individuals who make an impact in their communities. These are exceptional people who define our unique community and have made their mark within them.

During this week, we will showcase the individuals for each category, highlighting their achievements and what they have done to be shortlisted for their respective award.

The winners will be revealed at the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers – Molineux – on September 26.

Environment Award: Sponsored by Tomato Energy

Dedicate time and energy keeping the local area clean and green e.g. organise litter picks, created a community garden, painted local spaces, up-cycled or encouraged others to recycle, assisting and encouraging wildlife, urban farming.

Mike Hawes

Mike Hawes works tirelessly to pick up litter and keep Walsall clean

Mike Hawes has worked across Walsall to clear litter and graffiti and has been a leader in efforts to clean up the borough.

Among his achievements include collecting 2,200 bags for the Commonwealth Games, setting up Walsall Community Litter Watch Group, collecting paint from donations to paint public areas to improve aesthetics and being part of the Walsall Council peer review group.

He was recognised with a Great Britain Tidy award and has been instrumental in improving Walsall town centre and Caldmore, regularly picking litter, even on his holidays.

Charlotte Nicholas

Charlotte Nicholas helps to teach people about food and vegetables and self-sufficiency

Charlotte organises and runs three gardening groups a week and has also set up a community gardening group for her local community in Dudley to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

She also runs a project called Cook with Us to enable the local community to learn how to cook affordable meals on a budget and teaches home educated children food technology and how to cook their own meals.

She does all this despite suffering from several health conditions and working as a single parent and always puts others first in one of the most deprived areas of Dudley, the Castle and Priory area.

Chris Jones - Birchills Agenda 21

Chris Jones has been instrumental in turning Birchills into a green and clean place

Chris has been instrumental for nearly 40 years in developing Birchills Agenda 21 into the vibrant community group it has become.

In his time running the organisation, it has achieved such as landmarks as the first Green Flag Award for Reedswood Park, a £100,000 play area regeneration, the creation of ponds to enhance biodiversity and litter picks across the community.

His time as leader of Birchills Agenda 21 has transformed the community into one dedicated to regeneration, environment and keeping the area clean.

Special Recognition Award: Sponsored by Express & Star

Chosen by Mark Drew, Express & Star Editor-in-Chief, this award will be given to an individual or group deserving of special recognition within the local community.

Ameena Westwood -YCA Let's Talk Hope cancer support group

Ameena Westwood has been a beacon of hope for those suffering from cancer

Ameena is the founder of YCA Let's Talk Hope cancer support in Sandwell, having founded the group following the diagnosis of cancer for her, her mother and for her father, who passed away with stomach cancer in 2019.

Having felt there was nothing available in her area, Ameena founded the group which, seven years later, hold face to face groups in Smethwick and West Bromwich and also runs a Facebook group with more than 600 members.

Even as she fights her own cancer battle, Ameena has been there for anyone who has needed help and support, from those suffering to friends and family, and has been a beacon of hope for many.

5/344 Branch of the Transport and General Workers union Benevolent fund Charity (ex Goodyear workers)

The ex-Goodyear workers have helped good causes across the region

The union's benevolence funds come from sick pay left over from when the Goodyear tyre factory closed in 2017.

Since then the group have made a difference to many charities across Wolverhampton, but especially to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust charity, where the group have donated around £400,000 to the charity and have purchased large pieces of equipment to Sensory rooms.

Cyril Barrett, who is the chairman of the group, is passionate about making a difference in the community and said it’s about creating a living legacy to the people of Goodyear because they were decent.

JW Hunt Cup Committee

The JW Hunt Cup Committee work every year to raise funds for charities like the Beacon Centre for the Blind

Founded in 1926, the JW Hunt Cup is more than just a charity football competition; it has been a rite of passage for amateur footballers in the region for generations and a lifeline for blind and partially sighted people having raised more than £400,000 for the Beacon Centre for the Blind.

This has been made possible through the enduring efforts of the five-strong committee members, who, despite being in their 70s and 80s, continue to show an unmatched commitment to the cause.

Their activities extend beyond match days as they are actively involved in bucket collections at local supermarkets, writing heartfelt letters to potential donors, and meticulously planning each aspect of the events to ensure its continued success and community involvement.