Black Country Heroes - Selfless fundraisers and uniformed heroes

Black Country Heroes, which is being supported by headline sponsor Dudley Building Society, celebrates the remarkable individuals who make an impact in their communities. These are exceptional people who define our unique community and have made their mark within them.

During this week, we will showcase the individuals for each category, highlighting their achievements and what they have done to be shortlisted for their respective award.

Black Country Heroes Awards acknowledge the best and brightest of the region

The winners will be revealed at the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers – Molineux – on September 26.

Uniform Hero Award: Sponsored by Cougar Monitoring Ltd

This award recognises our key workers who are based within uniformed services (Police, Fire, Ambulance, HM Forces).

They will have gone above and beyond their usual duties, helping others, putting in time, effort and commitment to do themselves and the region proud.

Stuart Henley

Stuart Henley works tirelessly as a firefighter and as a councillor

Combining his work as a councillor in Halesowen with his service as a firefighter, Stuart has a passion for his community and works to make his ward of Halesowen North a pleasant place to live.

Stuart supports every age group from the young to the elderly and has dedicated time to causes such as bringing the Shell back to Shell Corner and organising for grass verges to be filled with flower troughs.

He is also the organiser of the Halesowen Carnival and combines all his work as a councillor with shifts saving lives as a firefighter.

Glenn Brabham

Glenn Brabham helped save the lives of two woman trapped under a car

Police officer PC Glenn Brabham rescued two women who were trapped underneath a car that reversed into them in a pub car park.

He did not know whether the elderly women were alive when he arrived at the Dovecote Pub in West Bromwich last October, but crawled under the unstable Vauxhall Insignia to talk to the two elderly women and reassure them.

The officer won a West Midlands Police Federation Bravery Award for the Sandwell area in January and was also named overall winner at the West Midlands Police Bravery Awards.

Lee Gilbert

PC Lee Gilbert bravely tackled an armed man

Police officer PC Lee Gilbert tackled an armed man who locked staff and shoppers in a store, safely disarming the suspect, who was armed with a screwdriver.

When he arrived, colleagues were already trying to engage with the suspect at the front of the shop, so he went to the back of the building and went in through a staff entrance.

The officer made his way in slowly and saw that the armed man was still wandering around with his screwdriver, so confronted him with a Taser and was able to neutralise the threat.

Fundraiser of the Year Award: Sponsored by Silvaman

Awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a good cause.

Beth's Sunflowers

Beth's Sunflowers honour the memory of Beth and help others

The charity was set up by Andrea Childs in memory of her daughter Beth, who died from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2018 aged just 20.

Since the Kingswinford charity was formed, it has raised more than £25,000 towards blood cancer research and support research nurses/trial programmes for blood cancer and support in the form of respite breaks for current patients undergoing treatment.

It makes and sells hundreds of sunflower seed wedding favours, kids party packs, sunflower dog bandanas, hand-painted sunflower pebbles, drinks coasters & plates all made by local craft studios in the Black Country.

Jason and Aimee Guy

Jason and Aimee Guy have been tireless fundraisers for causes close to their hearts

Jason and Aimee Guy have been supporters of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity for four years now, raising more than £50,000 towards the Neonatal Unit.

They began to raise funds for the unit and Children's Ward at New Cross Hospital after seeing the care their daughter Olivia received after being diagnosed with 1p36, a genetic condition which means she has complex medical needs and is a regular patient.

The couple have worked relentlessly to support not just the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, but also support the 1p36 Family Trust and Breast Cancer Now and, since 2013, have raised £400,000 for the three charities closest to their hearts.

Pauline Jenkins

Pauline Jenkins has been a key fundraiser

Pauline has been a key fundraiser for the Leukaemia Unit Appeal Fund supporting The Georgina Unit for more than 16 years.

For the last 15 years, she has taken on the role of charity trustee in charge of fundraising and has opened two new charity shops which have raised around £45,000 per year after costs for charity and around £675,000 over the last 15 years.

Pauline also organises other fundraising events and champions other fundraisers raising funds for the Georgina Unit (West C4) at Russell’s Hall Hospital and offering support and mentorship.