Black Country Heroes: Heroes of the NHS and of outstanding bravery

Black Country Heroes, which is being supported by headline sponsor Dudley Building Society, celebrates the remarkable individuals who make an impact in their communities. These are exceptional people who define our unique community and have made their mark within them.

During this week, we will showcase the individuals for each category, highlighting their achievements and what they have done to be shortlisted for their respective award.

Black Country Heroes Awards acknowledge the best and brightest of the region

The winners will be revealed at the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers – Molineux – on September 26.

NHS Hero Award: Sponsored by William Gough & Sons Ltd

This award recognises our key workers and supporters of the NHS.

They will have gone above and beyond their usual duties, helping others, putting in time, effort and commitment to make our NHS proud.

Arrive Alive

Arrive Alive was inspired by Debbie Roscoe's daughter's own health struggles

Arrive Alive registered charity was founded by a mother on a mission to save lives following her own daughter's health struggles.

During the darkest days in hospital when it was uncertain if her daughter would recover from a life threatening case of measles, Debbie Roscoe decided to channel her energy into something positive and set up the UK’s only charity of its kind.

Solely dedicated to funding lifesaving voluntary operated 999 vehicles for West Midlands Ambulance Community First Responder groups, the charity has funded two vehicles and helped many people.

Graham Terry

Graham Terry has enhanced the lives of everyone he has worked with

Graham has been a volunteer at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust for seven years, having started volunteering in November 2017 after being encouraged by his wife, and was as a scooter driver, taking patients who had mobility issues around the hospital to the department they needed.

Once Covid hit, he was a regular volunteer at the swabbing stations and also helped on the visitors hub, handing out visiting passes and taking calls, then started volunteering in respiratory outpatients.

Graham has a huge impact on the patients attending the centre, sometimes by just being himself and being there for them to talk to and, even at the age of 75, comes to the hospital at least three days a week to help out.

John Bunting

John Bunting was a beloved volunteer for 15 years with Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

John Bunting began volunteering at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust in 2008 and, over the next 15 years, enhanced the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

John was a friendly face to patients and visitors attended the hospital site for all these years, easing their anxiety about coming into hospital and offering assurance, comfort and guidance.

Adaptable and able to try his hand at anything, from driving mobility scooters to being Mr Christmas at winter fairs, John was a dependable and loved part of the trust and received a lifetime achievement award on his departure due to health reasons in 2023.

Outstanding Bravery Award: Sponsored by Enable Link Ltd

Awarded to an individual or group of people who has shown outstanding courage, defiance and duty in the face of perceived danger, fear or difficulty.

Alfie Hinks

Alfie Hinks has done much to help people as he battles his own health issues

The 14-year-old has gone through so much over the last five years, having undergone year of treatments and surgeries for a high grade cancerous Brain tumour called Medullablastoma.

Despite all this, Alfie has defied all the odds to learn how to walk and talk again and does not let the life changing effects of his illness stop him from helping others suffering with childhood cancer.

He completed challenges while in hospital, raising £8,000 in the process, and has delivered wishes to children in hospital through "Alfie's Smile", a charity set up by his family to support local children who have been diagnosed with cancer and granting them wishes.

Zach Dylan

Zach Dylan has overcome so much in his life

Zach has overcome so much, from surviving cancer to learning how to speak after living with autism and learning disabilities as a young man.

The 29-year-old relied on a communication device from his childhood, right up to 2022 when he started to talk while learning to be a stand-up comedian, a role which has taken him to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Living as a transgender man and having been transitioning on the NHS since 2014, Zach also received treatment after being diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer in January and has shown how people with serious illnesses can do anything if they have a dream.

Steve Whitehouse

Steve Whitehouse saved three lives from a house fire

The heroic binman saved a family from a house fire and then carried on with his round.

The 50-year-old was working in Tipton when he spotted the fire on Ridgeway Road, and launched himself through a fence before climbing up to a balcony and throwing a dog to safety, then going back into rescue a man and woman.

Having helped the man, woman and dog, Steve paused to have a cup of tea from Greggs and then carried on with his round.