Planners rule application to turn care home into supported living apartments is 'invalid'

The scheme to turn Everley Residential Home on Lyde Green, Halesowen, is now on hold until more information is submitted to Dudley Council.

An application to change the 14-bedroom home into eight assisted living apartments had been submitted on behalf of Halesowen Hannaster Limited.

In a statement supporting the application, PACE Studios Limited said: “This proposal seeks to address the pressing need for assisted living and support of vulnerable individuals, incorporating lessons learned from previous community concerns and objections to create a development that caters to the community and offers to give back to the local area whilst complying with local guidance and design characteristics.”

Lyde Green

The proposed conversion, which would provide accommodation for adults with autism and learning difficulties, was criticised by West Midlands Police which had concerns over security, staffing and overcrowding.

The force’s 'designing out crime' officer, Bob Manson, said: “I cannot support this application due to no mention of any security plan which would include access control, external security lighting, any use of CCTV, boundary treatment. Is there a control drugs cabinet?

“From reading the housing statement the staffing appears to be a bit confusing as it states that the staff will be housed off-site in Birmingham.

“Later it mentions that awake staff will be available along with part-time staff but not clear if they will be on-site or off-site in Birmingham.”

Council planners concluded the application is invalid because an aspect of the application was not submitted - which could be anything from supporting information to a payment.

The applicant has been informed and has the opportunity to add the missing items, after which the planning process would continue in the usual manner.