Glimpse of Amy Dowden’s ballroom return in launch trailer for new series of Strictly Come Dancing

The trailer for the 22nd series of the BBC show will feature its professional dancers, including Black Country-based Dowden, performing a routine to a medley including tracks such as We Like To Party! (The Vengabus) by Vengaboys, Baby Baby by Corona, and Get Ready For This by 2 Unlimited.

Dowden, who runs Art in Motion dance studio in Dudley, will return to the show after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, when she found a lump the day before her honeymoon, and missed out on having a celebrity partner in that year’s series of Strictly.

The new series will feature professional dancers, including Amy Dowden who is making a ballroom return after her recovery from breast cancer

The 34-year-old announced in February that she would return to the show this year, after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with “no evidence of disease” following tests.

The launch show of Strictly’s 20th anniversary series will see the dancers perform an “empowering” routine to celebrate Dowden’s return, and will also see its celebrity contestants paired with their dancing partners.

Speaking about her Strictly return, Dowden said: “I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family. I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show. It feels like it’s my first year again.

“I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly. I’d like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer.”

Viewers will also see Strictly class of 2024’s dancing skills as they perform a group routine on the show.

It comes after a storm of controversy around the BBC dancing show over the alleged treatment of contestants.

An investigation was launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, with the results yet to be made public. Pernice rejects the allegations.

Fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.

The launch trailer will air on Wednesday September 4 at 7.29pm on BBC One.

A date for the series’ launch episode is to be announced by the BBC in due course.