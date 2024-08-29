Former Dudley supermarket demolished as work for new transport hub progresses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work to strip down and remove the large building and remaining bus shelters has taken place over the last three months and the site is almost completely cleared ahead of the start of construction.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) bosses said the new Dudley Interchange in the town centre will bring a modern and easy to use bus and Metro facility for visitors.

A free summer fair will be held this weekend on Saturday, August 30, at neighbouring Birdcage Walk as part of a campaign to promote the local shops during redevelopment work.

The Dudley Interchange site following demolition works. PIC: Transport for West Midlands

Jo Shore, director of delivery for TfWM said: “The removal of the largest building on the former bus station site is a clear sign of progress and we can now look forward to the start of construction in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime the summer fair offers not only a fun afternoon, but is a great opportunity for people to explore the varied local independent shops.”

The £24 million Dudley Interchange project is being led by TfWM alongside Dudley Council.

It is being developed alongside the delayed first phase of the new Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro line, currently being designed and built by the Midland Metro Alliance, and also due to open to Dudley Town Centre later next year.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council and cabinet member responsible for economic delivery, said: “Work continues to progress on the exciting Dudley Interchange, which forms an important part of our regeneration programme for Dudley town centre.

“We welcome TFWM’s plans for a family fun event and I hope people will come into Dudley to support their local town while seeing for themselves the amazing changes that are taking shape.”