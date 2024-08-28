Council invites public to offer their views around policies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dudley Council has been responsible for the licensing of premises selling alcohol across the borough and in 2006, due to the growing number of licensed premises in Stourbridge, a cumulative impact policy was introduced for the town centre.

This means anyone applying for a licence, or applying for a variation to an existing licence in the designated zone must demonstrate the steps they would take to prevent any problems of nuisance and public safety and what they would do to promote the reduction of crime and disorder.

The council said the policy is reviewed every three years and was last reviewed in 2022 and people are now being asked to have their say on whether it should remain in place, be amended or be removed.

The council is also responsible for the licensing of gambling premises and is currently reviewing its Statement of Principles around its gambling policy.

Licenses are issued under the Gambling Act 2005, which has three licensing objectives.

These are preventing gambling from being a source of crime or disorder, being associated with crime or disorder or being used to support crime, ensuring that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way and protecting children and other vulnerable persons from being harmed or exploited by gambling.

Dudley’s Statement of Principles is reviewed every three years and updated to reflect any changes in statutory guidance.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member responsible for licensing, said: “When licensing premises, for selling alcohol or gambling, we want to make sure measures are in place for people to enjoy themselves in a safe way, without causing harm or a nuisance to others.

“We review these policies regularly and are inviting people to get involved and have their say to help shape what happens over the next three years.”

To view the draft policy around licensing and for details on how to comment, go to dudley.gov.uk/business/licences-registrations-and-permits/cumulative-impact-assessment/

To view the draft policy on gambling and to comment, go to dudley.gov.uk/business/licences-registrations-and-permits/gambling-licensing/gambling-licensing-policy-consultation/

Both consultations run until Friday, October 18.