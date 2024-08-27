Walkies! Here's 12 of the very best spots to walk your four legged friend in the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We love pets, and we take any chance we can to talk about our furry friends, so when International Dog Day comes around, of course, we are going to get involved!

In the spirit of International Dog Day, we have made a comprehensive list of 12 of the very best fields, forests and canals to go for a 'walkies' with your four-legged friend, as voted on by my very own furry friend, Loki.

Ironbridge was classed as one of the best walks for walkers looking for a relaxing day out with their pooch

In no particular order, here is our list of of our favourite walks.

1. Kinver Edge, Kingsford Forest Park, South Staffordshire.

Walk around a historic site as you and your pawsome friend enjoy a beautiful trail through the scenic rolling hills of South Staffordshire. Kinver Edge is a fantastic walk for small and large dogs, with easy-to-follow routes and a mix of challenging and gentle walks.

2. Walton Hill, Clent Hill and Four Stones Circular Route, Halesowen, West Midlands.

Lace up your walking boots and grab the leash as your dog leads the way on this 5.6km walk around the popular Walton Hill. The walk is considered challenging by avid walkers with general advice saying to bring plenty of water for you and your furry friend.