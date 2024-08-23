Top five secondary schools revealed on spending per pupil
Statistics reveal which secondary schools in Dudley spend most per pupil and the size of the spending gap across the borough.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Figures from 2022/23 published by the Department of Education show Old Swinford Hospital School spends a total of £11,000 on each of its 742 students, although that includes more than £5,000 on special facilities including boarding provision.
Second on the list is the 612 student Pegasus Academy in Dudley, despite being rated as ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted, the school spends £8,700 per pupil according to the statistics.
Ridgewood School in Stourbridge is third with spending of £8,654 on each of its 591 pupils while the Link Academy in Netherton, which has 930 pupils, is fourth with a per student spend of £8,383.
In fifth place is Leasowes School in Halesowen which has 1,003 pupils and spends £7,775 per student.
Nationally the average spend per pupil in the same financial year was £7,200, in Dudley the range in spending per pupil goes from £11,000 to £6,434.
There are many factors affecting what a school spends per pupil however studies have shown extra spending has the greatest positive impact on disadvantaged pupils receiving free school meals.
In terms of academic achievement across a whole school population, a study for the University of York by academics Cheti Nicoletti and Birgitta Rabe found an extra £1,000 can boost maths, English and science GCSE grades by three percent for low attainment pupils and nine percent for high achievers.
In a report published in March 2024, before the general election, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) predicted increases in school spending will mean a historical high in 2024/25.
The IFS said: “This is not really much of an achievement. Prior to 2010, school spending per pupil was usually at a record level every year.
“As a society, we have generally chosen to increase real-terms spending on schools as we have seen economic growth and become richer.
“The fact that school spending per pupil was not at a record high between 2010 and 2023 reflects the fact that we have just seen a historically large real-terms cut in spending per pupil.”