Pub to be turned into mini shopping parade despite concerns over graves

Carl Mellor, chief planning officer at Dudley Council, granted permission for the pub in Upper Gornal to be redeveloped after the applicant agreed to scale back the plans.

Developer 90 Squared had originally wanted to create three shop units on the site of the Spills Meadow in Kent Street, covering a floorspace of 6,200 sq ft. Three first-floor flats were also proposed, along with parking for 21 cars.

But following talks with the council the developer agreed to reduce the number of retail units to two, covering 5,170 sq ft.

The plans also include 21 parking spaces.

But one resident voiced concerns that a burial ground would be disturbed.

He said that a small area of land, enclosed by a brick wall, was a burial crypt belonging to the former Kent Street Methodist Church, which was demolished in 1971.