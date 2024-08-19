'They called me the IVF miracle baby - little did I know I was born metres apart from my future soulmate'

The 29-year-old from Dudley is getting ready to celebrate his 30th birthday alongside his wife Annika and his family, an occasion his parents may have believed would never happen.

Ross was born on August 21, 1994 at Wordsley Hospital, but his birth was not a traditional one as he was the lucky IVF embryo for his mother Carol, who had previously been told she would never had children.

Carol and her husband Alan had spent £8,000 on fertility treatment and Ross was considered a miracle baby, having been a frozen embryo for 14 months and becoming the last chance for his parents to have a baby.

Ross was born after being a frozen IVF embryo for 14 months

He said: "My parents didn't talk a lot about that time when I was growing up, but I was fully aware of what they had gone through and I'll always be thankful for what they had to go through.

"I'll also always be thankful for the time, energy and money that they went through to bring me into this world.

"Annika also spoke to my dad and he told her that after going through IVF so many times, they both agreed it would be the last time as they couldn't face the heartbreak of it not working again, so I was their last chance and a bit of a miracle."