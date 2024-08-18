'I thought I'd get a nice dress, but what is the point for 15 minutes?' Meet Dudley couple who got married in gym kit and work clothes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Demi Doody, 27, had grown up wanting a big wedding dress and even had the exact gown picked out. But when it came to tying the knot with her partner, Jake Doody, 29, she decided to ditch her plans.

So they spent £56 on a registry office wedding. After the 15-minute ceremony, they went about their days - Jake heading to work as a floor fitter and Demi to the gym - before surprising their three kids with the news in the evening.

The family had a movie night with an Indian takeaway to celebrate - and wouldn't have it any other way.

Demi and Jake Doody with their three children

Demi, a stay-at-home-mum, said: "I wanted it to just be the two of us.

"I didn't want anyone to ruin my wedding.

"We got married in my gym clothes and Jake in his work clothes at 10am on a Wednesday.

"We have the money to get married the way I had wanted.

"But to go out and spend that much on one day - I didn't see the point."

Demi and Jake Doody on their low-key wedding day

Demi and Jake, who owns a flooring company, met through BBM 12 years ago and hit it off.

The pair went on to start their family together and got engaged when Jake bought Demi a ring for Christmas in December 2021.

Demi said: "He gave me a ring for Christmas and I said 'what's this?'

"I said: 'I'll just say it is an engagement ring'. We went around saying we were engaged from there."

Demi had originally wanted a big wedding.

She said: "Growing up I have always wanted that wedding dress. I already knew what wedding dress I wanted.

"But as I was growing up I thought 'I'm not one for this big wedding'.

"I'm anxious around people. When our families start drinking people start fighting - I don't want that to be involved."

Demi suggested they have a simple registry office wedding - just the two of them.

She said: "It's about saying yes. Jake said 'are you sure? We only do it once'.

"He said 'you deserve that day'. I deserve the day I want."

Demi and Jake Doody on their low-key wedding day

Demi and Jake kept their wedding a secret and asked Demi's sister Katie Wilkes, 30, and her girlfriend, Emma, 29, to come and meet them in August last year.

The pair acted as their witnesses.

Demi said: "At first I thought I'd get a nice white dress but then I thought 'what is the point for 15 minutes?'.

"My partner was in work clothes and I was in my gym kit.

"I told my sister it was an emergency and to come. Then I told her I was getting married. She couldn't believe it.

"I was in hysterics for the vows.

"It's our memory. No-one has that memory but us."

The newlyweds went their separate ways after the ceremony then reunited in the evening with kids Jayden, 11, Frankie-Lee, seven, and Bailey-George, five.

Demi and Jake Doody

Demi said: "I set up the living room with blankets. I got loads of sweets.

"I told the kids when they got back and they couldn't believe it.

"We put on a horror film and then ordered an Indian."

Demi said some of her family members were "mad" and "disappointed" but she reminded them it was her day to celebrate how she wanted.

The couple have put their savings into doing up their house instead, but hope to one day go on a big honeymoon together.

She said: "No-one believed us.

"They thought it was fake.

"£56 to say 'I do' - I think that's a bonus!"