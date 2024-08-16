Spending cuts but culture themes will be part of Dudley's regeneration plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Now Dudley Council wants to create local Cultural Action Zones (CAZ) as part of its regeneration policy for the borough.

The zones will be designed to increase cultural activity through community led arts programmes commissioned by the council.

The plan has been announced as part of the authority’s new cultural strategy which is based around a ten-year vision for the borough.

A new cabinet report stated: “The strategy sets out an ambition for the Borough of Dudley to become a place where everyone can participate in culture how and if they want to.

“Everyone will be able to access culture as they want to – from the many green spaces within the borough, beside a canal, on a high street, in a neighbourhood, in a venue or on a stage.”

Cycling Grand Pix in Dudley town centre..

Despite the council currently making sweeping changes in how it operates to save cash, which includes a review of town halls which could result in their closure, there is cash available for culture.

In the current financial year the West Midlands Combined Authority has provided £650,000 for cultural activity and Dudley expects to be bidding for a similar amount next year.

There is also just under £1.5m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Townscape Heritage Initiative which ended in March 2024 plus more than £2m from Historic England for Brierley Hill’s Heritage Action Zone.

Research by View From The Hill Consulting to develop the strategy found there were 12,794 jobs in the borough related to the creative, cultural and tourism sectors which adds £88m to Dudley’s economy.

Cultural tourism is estimated to attract 1.97m visitors which adds around £84m in spending to the borough’s income.

The strategy identifies five themes for development which are capacity building, skills development, diversity of programs, collaboration and ambition to support growth in the medium and longer term.

The report statedd: “A recent Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP pilot illustrated that the CAZ model can increase pride, cohesion and activity within communities.

“They can also increase awareness and support for local artists, generate revenue and build partnerships and support the visitor experience, reputation and cultural offer.”