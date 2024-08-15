A-Level students able to enjoy free treat on results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

To celebrate A-level results day, Showcase Cinemas is offering free popcorn to all those collecting their results across England and Wales on August 15, including at the Dudley cinema in Castlegate Business & Leisure Park.

In order to get their free bucket, students will need to show that they have a ticket to a film showing at Showcase Cinemas on the day, as well as proof of receiving their A-Level results on the day.

A spokesman for Showcase Cinema said: "Whether you’re heading off to university, having a gap year or taking to full time work, enjoy a sweet (or salty) treat on Showcase Cinemas this results day.

"To claim the fantastic offer, customers will simply need to have a ticket for a film showing at Showcase Cinemas on August 15 and show proof they have received their A-Level results that day.

"On the day, with popcorn in hand, there are plenty of exciting films to help you celebrate, or forget, your results.

"Students can enjoy Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faceoff in Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively starring in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends with Us or the minions who are still causing mayhem in the latest instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4."

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “A-level results day is a nerve-wracking moment for any young student, so we’re hoping to ease the burden with a sweet, or salty, treat.

“There’s plenty of big blockbusters for film fans to enjoy, wherever it’s superhero action with Deadpool & Wolverine or romance with It Ends With Us, so there’s something for everyone this results day.”

For further information, and to book tickets, visit the Showcase Cinemas websit eat showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/24711-free-popcorn-on-exams-results-day/