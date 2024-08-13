'There was this sudden big burst of light, then it was just fire': Residents react after house's roof is destroyed by lightening

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire crews were called to a blaze on Cardoness Place, Lower Gornal, following reports of a house catching fire after being struck by lightning at around 10am on Monday.

While no one was hurt in the freak incident, a third of the house's roof was completely destroyed by the bolt of lightning and the resulting fire.

Residents who live near the address have now expressed their concern over the incident, going on to say that they 'can't believe how often it is happening'.

One resident, who wanted to stay anonymous, said: "My mother was the one who saw it happen.