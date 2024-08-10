Flats plan for town's Georgian former market hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Carl Mellor, head of planning at Dudley Council, has granted permission for the first and second floors of the former Dudley market hall to be converted into three flats.

The ground floor of the listed building, which dates back approximately 225 years, is now occupied by a hardware shop, but planning officer Samuel Everton said the upper floors were vacant at present.

A door at the side of the building would provide access to the three single-bedroom flats, each with their own kitchen, lounge and shower room.

Mr Everton said the modern casement windows would be replaced by traditional sash windows, which would be more in keeping with the architecture of the building.

His report said residents of the flats would be subject to some noise from the shop below, but that was to be expected in a town-centre location. While the flats would not offer any garden space, Mr Everton said they would be in convenient proximity to nearby green space, including Priory Park.

He said no objections had been lodged to the proposals.

"It is considered that the proposal would not have a significant adverse impact on the amenity for occupiers of the surrounding dwellings, and the proposed flats would provide a good standard of amenity to future occupiers," Mr Everton added.