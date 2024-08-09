Dudley teenager charged with dangerous driving, burglary and robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nico Acampora of Dudley was arrested by West Midlands Police on Wednesday and charged with 11 offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, burglary and robbery.

The 18-year-old was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged a man with multiple offences including vehicle crime, burglary, and robbery.

"Nico Acampora, 18, from Dudley, has been charged with 11 offences in total, which include theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, burglary and robbery.

"The 18-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, and is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Friday)."