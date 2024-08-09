Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As part of a ten-year examination, all parts of the historic aerial ride – including the heavy duty metal wheel hangers, the rope, chairs and mechanics – were removed and taken away to be independently inspected and X-rayed to ensure they are fit to run for another 10 years.

The lift began operating at the zoo in 1958, charging passengers sixpence each to board one of the 41 chairs.