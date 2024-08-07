Plans for 14 flats near Dudley town centre approved after previous scheme refused

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new building will be on a mostly empty site at the junction of Prospect Row and New Bond Street close to Buffery Park, Dudley.

Council planners granted permission for demolition of the remaining buildings on the 950 square metre plot and construction of the new building.

In a statement supporting the application, architects Simms Davies Partnership, said: “It is believed that the proposals provide major uplift to the area and a significant investment.

“The site and area are in a period of transition and subject to vandalism and damage and some anti-social behaviour has been reported.

“The current site is derelict and unkempt and with residual building materials strewn appearing unsightly and detracting from the neighbourhood as a whole.

“The site affords the opportunity for significant residential development offering a degree of permanence together with complimentary landscaping.

“The emphasis of the development is on quality, energy efficiency and sustainability.”

An application for 14 apartments has been approved for Prospect Row in Dudley. Photo: Google

The new building will comprise of eight one-bedroom flats and six two-bedroom apartments with parking for 16 vehicles and internal storage for bins and cycles.

The application attracted no objections and one letter of support from a nearby business which described the current site as an ‘eyesore’ and development ‘couldn’t happen soon enough’.

In their report planning officers said: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in design, density, neighbour and occupier amenity, access and parking.

“The development is considered to have overcome the previous reasons for refusal and would promote a sustainable form of development in accordance with the above mentioned planning policies.”